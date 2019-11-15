Businesses told to come back with better ideas for COVID-19 response

At the first meeting of the private sector with policymakers, government ministers expressed disappointment that businesses could not come up with effective suggestions.

While there were a number of recommendations put to the floor, none of them were targeted towards cushioning the blow from COVID-19.

Minister for Trade Premila Kumar says businesses will have to return to the drawing board, identify their issues and propose relevant strategies of dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

“What we saw today was more of a general suggestion. It’s very broad and in some cases, it’s not even relevant now knowing that COVID-19 is a more difficult issue to handle as compared to the global financial crisis.”

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum also urged the business community to take advantage of such engagement to develop relevant solutions that will help both businesses and our economy.

“What can we do to assist you for example if they need to go to Vietnam or Thailand, maybe the government can look at some of the subsidizations. That’s the kind of input that we want and a nuanced approach like individual sectors.”

Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dr Nur Bano Ali shared the same sentiments, urging businesses to make their timely submissions to relevant Ministries to ensure their issues are considered in the supplementary budget next Thursday.