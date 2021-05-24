Businesses take on lessons learnt during COVID-19

Businesses in Fiji have reset and are looking to operate differently having learnt from the pandemic.

Newly appointed President of Fiji New Zealand Business Council, Renu Chand says they need to reconnect with their Kiwi traders and explore new opportunities.

Chand adds following their AGM last week, the council has more diversity that spans various sectors which will help build trade relations with NZ.

She also highlighted that current NZ members are keen to return to Fiji to rebuild their business networks and continue expanding.

“There are so many New Zealand investors that have not been able to come back to Fiji in the last three years, and I think for them, they would like to comeback. And this is like their second home so I think it’s encouraging them to also comeback because when they comeback they are also spending and that’s what we need to have the kick start in the economy happening very quickly.”

Chand also highlights the Council together with the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation have made submissions to stakeholders to help assist businesses with issues around freight costs.

The Fiji New Zealand Business Council says the focus is to maximize investment and business opportunities now that international borders are reopening.