Businesses show great resilience: Batiweti

Ariel shot of Suva City. [File Photo]

Some local businesses have shown tremendous resilience to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says had it not been for the reopening of our international border on December 1st last year, most businesses and industries would have collapsed.

“Some businesses, as soon as the closure started in March 2020, their revenue went from a couple of millions to zero and so and I’m told that those industries are now beginning to make profits from October. That’s good news and it tells us that in the last 10 months, they have now been able to get out of the doldrums.”

Article continues after advertisement



Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti.

Batiweti says while the tourism sector has been shown the greatest improvement in terms of tourist arrivals, other industries such as manufacturing and retail have also recovered well from the pandemic.

He adds 2023 will be a defining year for the country in terms of reaching maximum profits.

Meanwhile, in October, Macroeconomic Committee Chair, Ariff Ali says the strong showing by the tourism sector has seen the Gross Domestic Product outlook for 2022 revised to 15.6 percent, from the 12.4 percent expected earlier in June.