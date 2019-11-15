Businesses share COVID-19 experiences

Business houses had an opportunity to share their experiences during the current pandemic at the 22nd Attorney General’s Conference.

With their presentations based on “not business as usual,” speakers touched on how they were coping during these uncertain times.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Saud Minam says it was important to make sure it was business as usual despite the cases.

Article continues after advertisement

“one of the issues we faced during the crisis is that when we found out that the banks are going to be essential services and we found out the banks are going to be essential services we need to make sure that we got the ATMs full, we got the machines working, got the digital labs working and the people coming into the branches get their cheque cashed and money deposited”.

Tower Insurance of Fiji Head of Operations Ali Wilkinson touched on how COVID-19 could be a claimable event for an insurance policy.

“For private individuals outside of the health and medical expenses and the deaths that have occurred, the primary insurance policy would be the travel insurance for companies it would be loss of profit, it could be liability and it could be a material damage.”

High Court Judge Justice Javed Mansoor also weighed in on businesses handling contracts for their staff amid the pandemic.

“A force majeure clause is a creature of contract, what it means is that the party is free to agree upon how they are going to deal with an unforeseen event. So for instance the party might decide we might only suspend for a short period of time or they might decide let’s get out of this completely.”

The conference ends today.