Businesses in Nadi now closed

Majority of the businesses in the main town area in Nadi have been closed this morning as the weather is anticipated to get worse.

The few that remain open have been advised by Police to close up as soon as possible. A number of police officers are also patrolling the town area.

Meanwhile, the lower end of the Nadi River has burst its bank.

This has led to flooding in the Navo area which is situated just past Nadi Town.

The Nawaka River has also burst its bank.

This river connects to the Nadi River.