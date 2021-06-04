Businesses given warning for non-compliance

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued warnings to 54 businesses for non-compliance.

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham, says this comes as their team has completed a total of 2,305 inspections from the 20th of April.

Abraham says11 instances of alleged price gouging were identified during the course of inspections, and each case is currently under investigation.

He says this includes cases regarding the increase in the price of sugar adding that the complaints were attended to immediately and as a result 2 traders have been warned for prosecution.

Abraham, says the team has been hard at work conducting inspections within non-containment zones, as well as containment zones.

He says they noted 97.7% compliance amongst traders, and as for the remaining 2.3% who were not in compliance, 54 warnings have been issued for prosecution.

FCCC officers have also been engaged in the surveillance of stock and supply for essential items, as well as enforcing COVID-19 health and safety measures.

FCCC will also continue to conduct routine checkups.