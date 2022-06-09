Businesses cutting corners to avoid EIA

The Minister for Environment, Dr Mahendra Reddy is concerned about how a number of businesses are cutting corners to avoid the environmental impact assessment.

Speaking during a round table discussion in Nadi yesterday, Dr Reddy says that it is also shocking when participants who are part of the discussions are the same ones who try and take shortcuts.

“And we want to do this time and time again and again with the same participants because it is with the same participants who will say yes, yes, and the next day they will call and say can I be exempted because we employ 500 people, the same people, and we’ve got documentation of this.”

According to Dr. Reddy, the purpose of the Business Roundtable is to share information and raise awareness about the importance of climate-resilient infrastructure, particularly in a climate-vulnerable country like ours.

He says our economy is at a “fork in the road,” and it is responding to the necessity to use locally available resources in the face of rising costs and transportation of raw materials imported from other nations.