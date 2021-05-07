Businesses call for adherence to COVID-19 measures

Retail Associations and Chambers of Commerce around Viti Levu are calling on people to be united and work together to protect each other from COVID-19.

With many businesses across the main island closed, the few that remain open are working to adhere to strict guidelines and help their customers do the same to stop the spread of the virus.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President, Dr Ram Raju says they are now into their fourth week as a containment zone, many businesses in Nadi are closed to comply with the advice by the Health Ministry.

“You would have expected with over 80 percent of business houses closed altogether and its only the essential services being provided, which includes the medical services, doctors, pharmacies, some restaurants and all the supermarkets”

Dr Raju adds the businesses that do remain open in the tourist town want all of its customers to follow the COVID-safety measures.

“Take maximum precaution, and not to travel to town or other areas if they don’t have to. So you know if they don’t move, the virus doesn’t move.”

Fiji Chamber of Commerce President Dr Nur Bano Ali says businesses are dealing with a stressful situation as they’re going through tough times.

Dr Ali adds that businesses have a lot to deal with from employment issues to re-strategizing because of reduction in revenue and operations due to restrictions that is fast becoming a reality of doing business.

She says the Chamber of Commerce is also pleading with employees and the general public to adhere to the guidelines so Fijians can be safe again and the employment of people does not suffer any more than it already has.