Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Businesses affected with roads inaccessible in Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 18, 2020 1:24 pm
A road washout at one end of the Dreketilailai Crossing in Labasa has prevented farmers from going to sell their produce at the Labasa market.

A road washout at one end of the Dreketilailai Crossing in Labasa has prevented farmers from going to sell their produce at the Labasa market.

The heavy downpour last night caused flooding along the Dreketilailai River, washing away portions of the road.

When FBC News visited the area this morning, Dreketilailai Farmer Raven Kumar was filling the washed-out portion of the road with rocks so he can take his vehicle across.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says he has harvested vegetables like eggplant, bhindi, and long beans to take to the market.

He adds, if he does not make it to the market, the vegetables will rot at home.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.