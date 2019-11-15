Businesses affected with roads inaccessible in Labasa

A road washout at one end of the Dreketilailai Crossing in Labasa has prevented farmers from going to sell their produce at the Labasa market.

The heavy downpour last night caused flooding along the Dreketilailai River, washing away portions of the road.

When FBC News visited the area this morning, Dreketilailai Farmer Raven Kumar was filling the washed-out portion of the road with rocks so he can take his vehicle across.

Kumar says he has harvested vegetables like eggplant, bhindi, and long beans to take to the market.

He adds, if he does not make it to the market, the vegetables will rot at home.