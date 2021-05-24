Businesses affected by flood in Ba

Many businesses in Ba town have been affected as floodwater continues to increase this morning.

Business owner, Vinesh Chand says he was in his shop at around 5am today when the increasing water flowed into his shop..

Chand adds his business is one of the many that have been affected.

“It is much more than yesterday but today the water level rose suddenly this morning and it was raining all night in Ba.”

Chand says they have been experiencing heavy rain since last night.

The heavy downpour from the current tropical depression also caused flooding in most of the Western Division yesterday.

Authorities are encouraging Fijians to act swiftly and move to higher grounds if they live in low-lying and flood-prone areas.