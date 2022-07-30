Business thrives for food stall owners

Food and market stalls that are part of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 68th birthday celebration recorded a boom in sales today.

The majority of the entrepreneurs say the last two years were difficult due to the pandemic but this year, they’ve recorded huge improvements.

Sweets and snacks operator, Ranjila Devi who has been operating her business from home was excited to set-up a stall at Suva’s Albert Park.

“Business it’s going good, well, it started at 9 o’clock but now because of the weather it’s getting fine and can see people around here now coming up with their kids having fun.”

Shaad Akbar, a food stall operator shared similar sentiments.

“Yeah it is picking up slowly and hopefully we will make a good return by the afternoon.”

The FBC concert is currently underway at the Albert Park in Suva and six artists will be providing free live entertainment until 8pm.

Dozens of Fijians are taking advantage of the free medical checkup services that’s been provided by a team from the Health Ministry.

Today’s event enabled hundreds of families and friends to come together, get a bit of fresh air and enjoy the food and rides offered at the event.

An autographed, framed Swire Shipping Fijian Drua jersey will be drawn between 6pm and 7pm for people who attended and registered at the concert.