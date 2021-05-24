Business related trainings fruitful: Koya

There is a demand for business-related training, particularly at the community and grassroots levels says Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya.

Speaking at the Training of Trainers Workshop, Koya highlighted that in the last financial year, the Ministry undertook 88 training sessions, reaching more than 2,250 Fijians.

He adds that these were mainly community-based training because they know this is where more support is needed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We see this as an indication of the enthusiasm of Fijians. Fijians with the desire to own businesses, to improve the wellbeing of their families and contribute to the growth of their community. “

This week, over 20 trainers are taking part in the workshop.

Koya says they are delighted to collaborate with the iTaukei Trust Fund Board and the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility.

He adds that such training sessions not only contribute to self-growth but give entrepreneurs the edge to better their service delivery to community-based micro, small and medium enterprises and co-operative businesses.