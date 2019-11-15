Business owners warn staff not to abuse curfew letters

Businesses in Nadi have been reminded to ensure their staff does not abuse the curfew letters provided by employers.

With the nationwide curfew starting last night, employers have spoken to their workers on the importance of having the curfew letters and carrying their IDs.

Consumer Supermarket Supervisor Vikashi Devi says they will only provide curfew letters to staff who need them.

“We have already advised our staff but by 9.15pm we should all be out of the shop but if our staff will be late we are given letters to show the Police.”

Manager Tanoa International Hotel Nadi Daniel Roy says they have a system in place to ensure staff abides by the curfew hours.

“What we have done is that we have adjusted our rosters and advised our staff of pick up times and communicated with our HOD’s on how we will be coordinating during this curfew period.”

A number of managers told FBC News that they have met with staff to stress the importance of abiding by the curfew restrictions.

Businesses that will operate after hours include a few supermarkets and shops, bakeries and service stations.