Local businesses brace for COVID-19

Businesses will inevitably slowdown in the coming months with possible impacts from the Coronavirus outbreak.

Fiji Chamber of Commerce President Dr Nur Bano Ali says the onus is now on the businesses to review their strategies that will help them cushion the effects the virus.

Dr Bano Ali says a pro-active approach is needed in order for businesses to stay afloat in the months ahead.

“We are coming together to discuss and see what we can do to prepare ourselves because the real impact will be hit we believe in a couple months later down the line like in June.”

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO Kameli Batiweti says while some of its members are well prepared, others are looking at options.

“Some of their stock levels are beginning to deplete and as a consequence they have contingency plans that they review daily and they look at it again at the end of the week. Plan for the following week. Their main objective is that they keep their businesses running.”

The business houses and the Chamber of Commerce will meet with policy makers tomorrow to discuss plans in preparation for impacts of COVID-19.