Business licensing act does not require compliance checks: Kumar

Most of the regulatory authorities have come up with self-imposed requirements in terms of business licensing.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the authorities were using municipalities to do all the compliance checks which are not required under the Business Licensing Act.

“Nowhere in the business licensing act, has it been said that the municipal councils cannot issue a business license until NFA and OHS requirements are met. That is not a requirement.”

Kumar says Fijians who want to start low-risk businesses can do so immediately after the issuance of their license, however, they will have to be compliant within six months.

She says businesses need to notify the relevant agencies if there is a change in their operating structure within their license period or their license will be cancelled.

Suva Retailers Association President Vinay Kumar says the reforms will be beneficial for the businesses.

“Easing and the streamlining of the process of business licenses is something we look forward to. People easily get a license to start a business because this will help startup business easily.”

The Ministry is making businesses more accountable, responsible and ensuring compliance. It will also offer discounts and exemptions for business license fees from the 1st of January.