Business development plan to improve the finances of businesses

A new business development plan known as Finance Finder will be launched this year to help small and micro businesses.

Business Link Pacific is offering 100 per cent subsidy on business advice to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 on small and medium-sized enterprises in the Pacific islands.

This is after a BLP survey was done whereby it was inferred that 361 small and medium-sized businesses across 8 Pacific Islands have been affected by the harsh impacts of COVID-19.

BLP Business Service Manager Ramesh Chand says small and medium business enterprises are being encouraged to have qualified service providers to improve their businesses.

“There is a platform where you will be able to find all the list of finances with various products that they have on the BLP portal and it is being piloted in Samoa and very soon it will be launched in Fiji”

NZ Deputy High commissioner says the initiative will enhance the overall efficiency of businesses in Fiji.

“NZ Business Link Pacific initiative directly helps SMAs to be linked with businesses to provide advisories”

The Finance Finder development plan is designed to help small businesses focus on maintaining cash flows, keeping staff employed and pivoting their offer to new and old markets.