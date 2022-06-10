Business confidence slowly returning: Patel

[File Photo]

The opening of new businesses in Suva is proof that private sector confidence is slowly returning.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says several new businesses have recently opened units in the Central Business District.

Patel says it’s not all is doom and gloom, despite the vulnerable economic environment.

“We are seeing new shops opening up in Victoria Parade, so it’s saying that the confidence in the economy is coming back. We are confident that businesses will be booming again.”

He adds sales have been fluctuating recently in light of recent price hikes for food and essential items.

Patel also says some businesses are struggling to adjust to the increasing costs of operation, due to the rise in fuel prices but they have no option but to weather the storm.