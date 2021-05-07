Business compliance high says FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has noted more compliance by businesses since the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures.

The FCCC completed 942 routine inspections across all the major divisions.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the teams ramped up their inspections over the past weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham says the inspections included stock and supply of essentials items as well as ensuring that businesses and traders are following the health and safety measures.

He adds they are happy that more instances of compliance has been noted this year.

Abraham highlighted over the past few weeks, there was a shortage in the supply of sugar due to supply chain disruptions, but this has been resolved following arrangements between Fiji Sugar Corporation and traders.

He is also urging consumers to refrain from panic buying or overstocking items as their survey revealed that there are more than enough food items and essential cleaning products available in stores.