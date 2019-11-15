Business Assistance Fiji panel assessing concessional loan packages

The Business Assistance Fiji panel members are currently working around the clock to ensure all applications for the COVID-19 concessional loan packages are equitably and expediently processed.

The BAF panel comprises of institutions including the Fiji Institute of Accountants, Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Women in Business and Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.

The initiative has been designed to help businesses struggling with the effects of COVID-19.

More than 9000 applications have been received for the loan packages.

Micro enterprises with annual gross revenue of up to $50,000 can get a loan of $7,000 at a concessional rate of 0.5%.

Small enterprises earning up to $300,000 can apply for $14,000 with an interest rate of 1%.

Medium enterprises which make from $300,000 to $1.25 million a year are eligible for up to $21,000 at a concessional interest rate of 1.5%.

The repayment term is five years, with no mandatory payments for the first 12 months.