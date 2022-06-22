Bushells Biggest Morning Tea raises $23,000

The Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea raised a whopping $23,000 during its auction for cancer in Nadi this morning.

This is the highest amount that this fundraiser has recorded since its inception 17 years ago.

Lautoka Hospital Surgical Registrar Doctor Praneet Hanish says dealing with cancer is an expensive affair for an individual and donations like these will go a long way for patients and their families.

“They’re already fighting a losing battle and having to put up with taxi fares, transfer fares, buying the medications, buying the colostomy bags, buying a lot of things for their own dressing. It really puts a huge burden on the family. “

The Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser will assist Fiji Cancer Society to reach its $60,000 target this year.