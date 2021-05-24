Bush fire disrupts power supply

An uncontrolled bush fire has disrupted power supply in Ba, Tavua, Vatukoula, Nadarivatu and Rakiraki.

Energy Fiji Limited says the fire has burnt a wooden power pole that supports the transmission line which evacuates power supply from Vuda to Ba, Tavua, Vatukoula and Rakiraki Districts.

Chief executive, Hasmukh Patel says EFL has had to undertake an emergency outage in order to replace the burnt power pole.

Patel stresses road access needs to be created to allow for EFL teams to be able to transport machinery and equipment to replace this power pole.

He says they are able to supply electricity to some parts of Rakiraki including the Hospital, Water Treatment Plant and surrounding areas from EFL’s Power Station in area.

EFL teams with contractors are currently excavating an access road to the site so they can replace the burnt power pole and the associated hardware.

Patel says at this stage it is anticipated that the work will be completed later this evening, and power supply is expected to be restored by midnight.

The chief executive is requesting for the understanding and cooperation of the public who live along the sugar cane belt areas or along the sugar cane farm residences to take extra precaution when lighting up fires.

He stresses the public should refrain from burning cane and rubbish near power poles and road must not throw cigarette butts unto the grass verge.