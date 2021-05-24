Bus tumbles with passengers on board

Efforts are underway to assist passengers who were allegedly trapped inside a bus following an accident in Babavoce near Naiborebore Hill in Tailevu.

Police Spokesperson Wame Bautolu confirms a white fielder registration number KT 646 allegedly hit the bus and fled the scene.

Bautolu says the bus tumbled on its side with 60 passengers on board.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the police received a call at around 9.15am.

Police and the National Fire Authority officers are at the scene trying to rescue the passengers.

There is no yet confirmation on the extent of the injuries on any of the passengers.

Police are appealing with the public to be on the lookout for the white fielder which allegedly headed towards Nausori after the accident.