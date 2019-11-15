Bus services on hold for Viti Levu

All bus services on Viti Levu have been suspended until further notice due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone Sarai.
The Fiji Bus Operators Association says a decision on when the services will resume will be made later today.
Taxis are currently operational in some parts, but taxi drivers have been advised by the Fiji Taxi Association to take heed to the weather and keep the safety of drivers and passengers in mind.
