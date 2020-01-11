Bus operators welcome talks with FCCC

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has welcomed a meeting between its members and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission on Wednesday.

This is to discuss critical issues facing the bus industry.

FBOA President, Nisar Ali Shah said the meeting was cordial and members are looking forward to a positive outcome for bus operators, the public and other stakeholders.

Shah says a satisfactory resolution of the issue of a fare structure is now more urgent than ever.

FBOA members informed FCCC that if only inflation is taken into account for the past 10 years, fares would have increased by up to 30%.