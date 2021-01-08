Bus operators welcome quick action by FRA

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has commended the Fiji Roads Authority for quickly responding to their concerns over potholes.

Association Acting General Secretary Edwin Chand says the message has gotten through and some good is finally being done.

“We have been in contact with FRA and some contractors and there is a lot of progress being done”

The Association last week called on the Fiji Roads Authority to urgently improve road conditions to ensure they are safe for road users.

Chand had said while economic conditions are difficult, the FRA has an obligation to ensure roads do not endanger drivers and passengers.

“We are just raising our issues so that they understand and fix up wherever the bad portholes are”

The FRA recently confirmed that repairs have been delayed due to the unavailability of raw materials.