Bus operators unable to service several schools in Nadi

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
February 8, 2021 3:35 am

Bus operators will not be able to service several schools in Nadi this morning due to damage sustained on dirt roads.

These include Malamala Public School, Uciwai Sangam School, Nalovo Sangam School, Nawai Public School, Nawai Secondary School, Nawaicoba Public School, Hindu Mahasabha Primary School, Korovuto Primary School and Korovuto College.

Minivans have been arranged to provide substitutionary services.

Teams from the Fiji Roads Authority will be working to improve the conditions of the roads.

 

 

 

