Bus operators to charge correct bus fares

Bus operators have been urged to charge correct bus fares following the adults’ fare increase today.

The Consumer Council of Fiji says operators should have already briefed their drivers on the expected increase per stage across the country to avoid any inconvenience for passengers.

Council’s Chief Executive, Seema Shandil stresses that bus operators must charge correct fares as per the new bus fare structure declared by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission last month.

Shandil also says consumers should take heed of the increase in adult bus fares upon boarding a bus and ensure they get a receipt to keep until they reach their destination.

The Council has also urged relevant authorities to publish the bus fare schedules at the latest.