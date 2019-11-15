Home

News

Bus operators relax student card restrictions for exams

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 8, 2020 12:38 pm
[File Photo]

The Fiji Bus Operators Association have agreed to allow students using subsidised blue e-transport cards to travel without restrictions during the exam period.

FBOA General Secretary Rohit Latchan says this will allow students to travel without any inconvenience over the next two weeks.

All bus operators have been told to support the initiative.



Latchan says this will also grant students and parents’ peace of mind that their travel needs are taken care of.

 

