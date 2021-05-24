Bus Operators not an enforcement body: Shah

The onus is on the traveling public including students to ensure they follow all the COVID-safe measures says Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali Shah.

Numerous concerns have been raised that students are seen not wearing masks while in the buses as schools resumed on Tuesday after eight months.

Concerns have also been raised that students were seen traveling in overcrowded buses.

Shah says it is a sad case if students are not wearing masks and it is the responsibility of the students and parents to ensure that the safety measures are strictly followed.

He says it all comes down to Fijians being responsible.

“We have already done whatever we can do, the government has done whatever they could do, they have put lot of advertisements out there and raised awareness and if people not wearing a mask they are not doing the right thing, not us”.

Shah stresses authorities need to step up as the bus operators are not the enforcement bodies.

“The Ministry of Health and LTA should step in rather than us going to them because they are the enforcement people. Our job is to take people from point A to point B which we are doing”.

He also claims that there have been incidents where bus drivers have been abused in the past for implementing the COVID-safe measures.