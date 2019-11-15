Bus operators hail meeting with Minister

The bus operators met with the Minister for Transport recently to discuss issues affecting the industry and put forward potential solutions for consideration.

Fiji Bus Operators Association president Nisar Ali Shah says like other sectors, they’ve also experienced the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shah says they are committed to working with the government to develop ways to alleviate the financial pressure on the bus industry during this period to ensure the travelling public continue to be served.

He says last week’s meeting was the first time any transport minister has convened a meaningful meeting with the bus operators, and they are looking forward to working with the minister to ensure the progress of the industry.

FBOA executives discussed how they could support the government and regulatory agencies to ensure the two-thirds of people who use bus services every day remain unaffected.