Bus operators call for urgent road repairs

The Fiji Bus Operators Association is calling on the Fiji Roads Authority to urgently improve road conditions around the country to ensure they are safe for road users.

FBOA Acting General Secretary Edwin Chand said while economic conditions are difficult, the FRA has an obligation to ensure roads are in a condition that does not endanger drivers and passengers.

Chand says with the recent cyclone and rain over the past months, roads have deteriorated to such an extent that they now pose a safety risk to all road users.

He adds it’s not just bus drivers who are in jeopardy but with schools about to open for the year, the safety of children should not be compromised.

Chand says the FRA must prioritise repairs on the worst deteriorated roads so bus services can continue without hindrance.

He says both urban and rural roads are significantly affected by potholes and washed out areas that services will begin to be negatively impacted.

The FRA recently confirmed that repairs have been delayed due to the unavailability of raw materials.