MINI BUDGET
News

Bus operations could be affected

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 25, 2022 1:01 pm

Bus operators say there is a possibility of disruptions to services if there is no increase in fares soon.

The Fiji Bus Operators Association says they are meeting with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission next week to discuss the level of bus fares and hoping for a positive outcome.

It says should no relief is offered, operators will reluctantly have to consider taking action to mitigate the difficult operating environment.

Article continues after advertisement

The association says they are disappointed that no relief has been granted to the bus industry in the revised budget.

Operators say it is becoming hard to remain afloat during a time when the costs of doing business have increased substantially and were hoping that in the absence of a bus fare increase, at least duty-free fuel would be granted to bus companies.

