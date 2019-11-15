Bus fare increase announced

The Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission has announced a maximum of seven cents increase in bus fares.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says following a robust and independent analysis of the submission by the Fiji Bus Operators Association and widespread public consultations with the travelling public, an increase in the maximum bus fare of 7 cents per stage has been deemed necessary for the sustainability of the Fijian bus industry.

Abraham says the maximum bus fare is not a fixed fare, but a price ceiling on bus fares.

“The FCCC had received submissions from operators that wanted an increase in Stage 1 fares up to $1.50, other submissions wanted to have Stage 1 and 2 fares pegged to $1. While there were submissions to increase fares for tourists to $2 for Stage 1. Bus operators, and other public transport operators, need to keep in mind that everyone has to be treated fairly in all regards and charging higher fares for only Stage 1 and 2 consumers will be a massive disadvantage to everyday Fijians who stay within the 12km radius to their destination”

He says one of the key determinants during the bus fare review was an increase in labour costs.

Abraham says at some companies, bus driver wages increased by as much as $200 a week.

The fares are effective from 10th February for adults and 4th May for school fares.

Abraham says this is to ensure that bus operators have enough time to recalibrate the e-ticketing machines on buses and for parents to prepare themselves for the new school fares.