Bus fare increase long overdue

Nasese Bus Company Limited says a fare increase is long-overdue for the sake of bus operators in the country.

In light of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission announcement of a pending fare increase next month, Nasese Bus Company Limited Operations Manager, Nithnesh Prasad says this will help mitigate the increase in operational costs.

These costs range from oil prices to the maintenance of vehicles.

“The bus industry relies on fuel, oil, batteries, tryes and things like that and the prices for these things are increasing. For a monthly basis, Nasese Bus spends about between $190,000 and $195,000 on fuel alone.”

The FCCC is in the final stages of assessing the cost components of bus companies, before it will make an announcement on fare prices next month.

The FCCC says operators are seeking a 60% increase in Stage One fares and 25% to 30% increase in the other stages.

However, the FCCC adds it has a stringent bus fare review process that will determine if a change is needed and by how much.