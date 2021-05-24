Bus fare increase likely

The bus fare prices are likely to increase in order to allow operators to continue to operate sustainably.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is in the final stages of assessing the cost components of bus companies.

Due to increase in fuel prices, bus operators have made submissions for an increase in fares.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham confirms operators are seeking a 60% increase in Stage 1 fares and 25% to 30% increase in the other stages.

Abraham says they have a stringent bus fare review process that will determine if a change in the bus fare is needed and by how much.

While the initial submissions were made in December 2021, not all companies had provided the required information. This process unfortunately has been delayed due to incomplete submissions from bus companies.

Abraham says these submissions often did not contain the complete information and they could not effectively review the bus fare until companies provided the required information.

FCCC is clear on its position that we owe a duty of care to all Fijians to ensure that only legitimate costs are allowed and that any increases are thoroughly scrutinised before approval.

He adds the FCCC is expecting the completion of this exercise by early May.

Abraham says the bus fares will change, but they will do their best to balance the interests of bus companies with those of all travelling Fijians.

He adds they’re engaging in dialogue with bus companies to review their fares to ensure that commuters are not taken advantage of while bus companies still remain profitable.

He stresses that no one benefits if a bus company goes out of business, but they must always protect the consumers.