Bus fare increase for adults effective tomorrow

Increased adult bus fares come into effect from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says new fares are set at a maximum rate which will provide a ceiling to protect vulnerable Fijians.

Following a review which started in 2009, the FCCC last month approved an increase in the maximum bus fare of seven cents per stage.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC’s CEO Joel Abraham used Tacirua Buses as an example where they’ve been approved to charge two dollars and 11 cents for an express fare, however they have agreed to charge only two dollars.

Abraham says for non-exclusive routes, they are encouraging bus operators to set competitive fares.

The CEO also stressing that bus companies will be charged if they are found to be unilaterally charging fares above the maximum price.