News

Bus fare, bread and biscuit prices to increase

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
May 6, 2022 5:47 pm

The bus fares will increase from next Friday.

This has been confirmed by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission at a press conference this afternoon.

The bus fares will rise by 36.3 percent for all stages.

The fare for Stage One will increase from $0.75 to $1.02, Stage Two will increase from $1.18 to $1.61 and the fare for Stage Three will increase from $1.95 to $2.66.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says this review was necessary to ensure the sustainability of the bus industry.

Abraham says the increase in fares will allow the bus companies to remain operational and provide uninterrupted services.

The price of flour will also increase from next Friday. A 10kg flour at the factory wholesale level will cost $14.57 to $16.30, while the retail price will be factored from $15.68 to $16.95.

Abraham says prices for specific brands and different packaging will be published on their website for the public.

The prices of biscuits and bread will also go up from next Friday.

The FMF 375-gram packet biscuit will increase from $1.70 to $2.00, 5kg bucket will now cost $32.40 from $28.41, while the 2kg bucket will increase from $12.36 to $13.89.

Bread prices have remained unchanged since 2011.

Long loaf price increases from 71 cents to 94 cents

A medium white slice increases from $1 to $1.54 and a medium whole slice increases from $1.14 to $1.63.

