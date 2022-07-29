Bus fare assistance revised

[File Photo]

The Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has announced that its Bus Fare Allowance Payment Schedule for Social Welfare recipients will now cover a three-month travel allowance.

The Ministry will continue to pay the Bus Fare Top Up as a lump sum and payments will be made by the fifth date of every quarter.

The next quarterly payment of $75 will be paid by August 5th, 2022.

The bus fare allowance assists 51,700, which includes older persons (aged over 60) and persons living with disabilities.

The Ministry is urging recipients to use their allowances wisely and make it last three months.

Recipients are reminded to carry their Social Welfare bus fare identification cards (yellow for Older Persons and green for persons with disabilities) for verification while travelling.