Bus fare allowance payment schedule revised

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation has revised the bus fare allowance payment schedule.

As announced in the 2021/2022 revised budget, the allowance has been increased from $10 to $25 per month.

The Ministry will be paying the new bus fare top up as a lump sum to cover three months travel allowance.

Article continues after advertisement

It will also make a quarterly payment of $75 from this month

If the funds are utilized before the end of July, the recipients will need to top up their cards at their own expense, until the next payment is processed in August.

The bus fare allowance refers to the subsidy scheme of the Government that assists older persons and persons with disabilities.

41,600 individuals are being assisted under this program.