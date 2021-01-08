Bus driver released after questioning

The bus driver who was allegedly involved in an accident which claimed the life of a student over the weekend has been questioned and released.

The accident in Korovisilou, Serua on Saturday saw a 15-year-old student thrown off the horse after being hit by a bus.

Police confirm the driver was released this afternoon from the Navua Police Station and his file has been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for consideration of the charge.

The victim was on his way back to the village on a horseback when it collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction.

The boy was rushed to Korovisilou Health Center where he later died.