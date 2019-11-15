Bus driver recovering at hospital

A 30-year-old bus driver who allegedly jumped off the Rewa Bridge yesterday morning is still recovering at the Nausori Health Center.
Police confirm the reasons for his actions are still being investigated and will be determined once investigators are able to talk to him.
The victim was rescued by passengers who were traveling on his bus.
Police investigation continues.
