The bus driver involved in an accident that landed him and 30 passengers in hospital on Monday afternoon is now being questioned by police.

The accident that happened along Vakabuli Road in Drasa, Lautoka also claimed the life of a man.

It’s alleged the bus, driven by a man in his 20s, veered off the road and hit the post.

Police say three passengers who were admitted to the Lautoka hospital with injuries have been released.