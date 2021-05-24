Home

News

Bus driver cops 12 months for assaulting wife

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 9, 2021 12:55 pm
[File Photo]

A bus driver who threw hot oil on his wife and assaulted her on three separate occasions has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

The father of one pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm, damaging property, and common assault.

The court heard that the first incident happened on three occasions in September last year.

Article continues after advertisement

During the first incident, he questioned his wife about her whereabouts. He swore at her while she was frying chips and he threatened to throw the same oil at her.

While she was walking away from her, the man threw the oil at her back. He locked her inside the house and took her phone from her so that she couldn’t contact the police.

He assaulted her on two more occasions following which the matter was reported to the police.

The court heard that the woman wrote to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to withdraw her complaint and she decided to continue her marriage with the man.

The High Court Judge said that while the man has taken responsibility for his action and this is a strong mitigation factor, however, the Court has a duty to denounce such actions.

The Judge said the woman sustained physical injury and her trust was breached.

The man was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for the three counts however since he had spent one year in remand already, that period was considered as his sentence, and was released.

A domestic violence restraining order has also been issued against him.

