Bus driver charged

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 16, 2020 6:27 am

The bus driver alleged to have caused the death of a woman in her 20s following an accident along Carreras Votualevu, in Nadi last week has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and will be produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

It’s believed the bus veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

