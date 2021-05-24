Bus companies to assess trips

Bus operators say they will be assessing the Sunday demand from the public, before deciding on the amount of trips to undertake.

With COVID-19 restrictions having been eased yesterday, Fijians will return to places of worship and other venues such as cinemas and restaurants.

Bus services have been intermittent to zero for the past four months, but the Fiji Bus Operators Association says the easing of restrictions allows them to determine the frequency of services on some routes.

Article continues after advertisement

FBOA President, Nisar Ali Shah, says individual companies will decide the number of routes to service on Sundays.

“I am sure that Sunday we will have minimal services but definitely, there will be services. As we go along this week and next week all the services will go back to their normal time.”

Shah says the easing of the restrictions will boost travel and revenue.

The association stresses that passengers must be double jabbed, wear masks at all times, and follow COVID safe measures when boarding buses.