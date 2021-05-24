Bus companies cannot be forced: Sayed-Khaiyum

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they cannot force a bus company to provide services on routes they are not willing to serve.

Concerns were raised during a budget consultation in Sigatoka that residents of Kavanagasau are struggling because of no bus services.

Sayed-Khaiyum says an Expression of Interest was put out by the Land Transport Authority to provide bus services in the area, but none of the companies is willing to run on that route.

The Minister stresses the most important thing in Kavanagasau is to fix up the road.

“You cannot force (bus) companies to go there. Now completely agree the roads need to be fixed up. As Kamal was saying (LTA Board Member Kamal Gounder) that if for example there is no bus companies that want to go with what we drive the omnibuses – the 60 seater buses they maybe there is an opportunity to offer more RSLs, and that maybe the way to go.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also clarified that in Fiji public transportation services is actually provided by the private companies.