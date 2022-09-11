Bus collides with locomotive in Nadi

[Source: Fiji Police]

The Police officers are investigating an accident whereby a Sun Beam Bus collided with a locomotive.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm at Queens Highway in Navo, Nadi.

Police say initial information gathered by traffic officers reveals that a bus collided head-on with a locomotive driven by a 45-year-old of Moala village, Nadi while crossing Navo Road.

The Locomotive driver and boy escaped injuries while the bus driver and over 47 passengers in the bus were taken to Nadi Hospital for treatment.

Some passengers have been kept under observation.

The investigation continues.



[Video: Supplied]