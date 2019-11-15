Home

News

Bus accident lands passengers in hospital

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 4:33 pm

Police are gathering information on an accident involving a bus and a private vehicle in Tabia, outside Labasa this afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says initial investigation revealed that the driver of the private vehicle was overtaking another vehicle when its tire burst.

Naisoro says this caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and collide head on with the oncoming bus.

Both the bus and the private vehicle ended up in a nearby ditch.

Naisoro says bus passengers were rushed to the Labasa Hospital and they are still trying to ascertain the number of passengers.

More details soon.

