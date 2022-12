Accident in front of the Warwick Fiji Hotel.

A few people have been rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital after a bus and a truck were involved in an accident.

According to an eye witness, the accident occurred in front of the Warwick Fiji Hotel a few minutes ago between a Sunbeam bus and a 10-wheeler truck.

Police and the National Fire Authority are currently at the scene.

