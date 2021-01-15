Burst mains happen far too often says WAF

Burst mains continue to be an ongoing issue for the Water Authority of Fiji.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says this is one of the major causes of water disruptions especially within the Suva/Nausori Corridor.

“My mobile is connected to the text blast and it goes off frequently. All I can say to you it’s far too often we have burst mains. Far too often.”

The CEO says a team is immediately deployed to fix the pipes so water supply is restored to affected residents.